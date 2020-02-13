Special Election: Check the latest results here

Missing: Large, expensive ‘Entering Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest’ sign stolen

Posted 7:50 AM, February 13, 2020, by , Updated at 07:53AM, February 13, 2020

Photo courtesy Greenwood/Crystal Mountain Fire Department

GREENWATER, Wash. — Authorities in the Greenwater area are looking for the person or persons who stole a large, heavy Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest entrance sign during last week’s floods and landslides.

Greenwater/Crystal Mountain Fire Department posted about the theft on its Facebook page.

Photo courtesy Greenwood/Crystal Mountain Fire Department

“Someone decided they needed a new decoration,” the fire department said.

It’s a large, heavy and expensive sign, they said, and they’re hoping it will be returned. The picture above is not the actual sign, but it’s what the sign looks like.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Enumclaw Forest Service office at (360) 825-6585.

