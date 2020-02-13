Homeless camp cleanup at People’s Park in Tacoma cost the city $30,000

TACOMA — The cleanup of People’s Park, which reopened recently after the city shut down a large homeless camp and began enforcing a new tent ban, cost the city of Tacoma roughly $30,000.

Megan Snow, a spokeswoman for the city, said the 10-day cleanup in January, done by Cascadia Cleaning and Removal Services, cost $25,840 for labor and equipment and $2,610 in taxes.

There were about 70 tents pitched in the park when the city shut it down, according to The News-Tribune. The city made sure there were enough shelter beds available for the tent campers when they made them leave.

So far this year, the city has spent $48,000 on homeless camp cleanup, which is about a third of what it spent all year in 2018 and 2019.

Snow said the city and Metro Parks are discussing options for which agency will pay the tab for the most recent cleanup at People’s Park.

