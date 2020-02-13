FOX Broadcast team Curt Menefee, Joel Klatt talk Seattle Dragons home opener in-studio

Posted 6:58 PM, February 13, 2020
FOX's lead XFL broadcast team of Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio in anticipation of Saturday's home opener for the Seattle Dragons against the Tampa Bay Vipers. The game can be seen at 2pm Saturday on Q13 Fox.

The Dragons are approaching 30,000 tickets sold for their first home game in franchise history. Menefee and Klatt gave their first impressions of the XFL and discussed why they believe this iteration of the league will be successful.

Interview above.

