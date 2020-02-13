Dozens of dogs rescued from Nisqually Delta flooding brought to Seattle Humane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- About two dozen dogs were brought from the Nisqually Delta area to Seattle Humane amid major flooding last week, including two dogs that were found inside a flooded home.

Bekah Sandy, a spokeswoman for Seattle Humane, said their partners at Joint Animal Services of Thurston County used a boat to rescue the two dogs that were in a home. About two dozen other dogs from the flooded area were also brought to Seattle Humane.

The two dogs that were rescued from the home will be up for adoption this week, as will the adorable Pet of the Week Moose, a pit-bull mix.

