Special Election: Check the latest results here

Bernie Sanders to hold rally Feb. 17 at Tacoma Dome

Posted 2:59 PM, February 13, 2020, by , Updated at 03:54PM, February 13, 2020

Democratic presidential hopeful Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (R) arrives, flanked by his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders to speak at a Primary Night event at the SNHU Field House in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 11, 2020. - Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire's crucial Democratic primary, beating moderate rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar in the race to challenge President Donald Trump for the White House, US networks projected. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

TACOMA, Wash. — Bernie Sanders is coming to  Tacoma next week.

The Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate will be at the Tacoma Dome on Monday, Feb. 17, according to his campaign website. It’s the first Washington state rally of his 2020 campaign.

He will be joined by Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

The rally is scheduled a little over three weeks before the state’s March 10 Democratic presidential primary. Earlier this week, Sanders won the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary. 

The Tacoma rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.