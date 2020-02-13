Democratic presidential hopeful Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (R) arrives, flanked by his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders to speak at a Primary Night event at the SNHU Field House in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 11, 2020. - Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire's crucial Democratic primary, beating moderate rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar in the race to challenge President Donald Trump for the White House, US networks projected. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
Bernie Sanders to hold rally Feb. 17 at Tacoma Dome
Democratic presidential hopeful Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (R) arrives, flanked by his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders to speak at a Primary Night event at the SNHU Field House in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 11, 2020. - Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire's crucial Democratic primary, beating moderate rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar in the race to challenge President Donald Trump for the White House, US networks projected. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
TACOMA, Wash. — Bernie Sanders is coming to Tacoma next week.
The Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate will be at the Tacoma Dome on Monday, Feb. 17, according to his campaign website. It’s the first Washington state rally of his 2020 campaign.
He will be joined by Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal.