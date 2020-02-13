× Bernie Sanders to hold rally Feb. 17 at Tacoma Dome

TACOMA, Wash. — Bernie Sanders is coming to Tacoma next week.

The Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate will be at the Tacoma Dome on Monday, Feb. 17, according to his campaign website. It’s the first Washington state rally of his 2020 campaign.

He will be joined by Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

The rally is scheduled a little over three weeks before the state’s March 10 Democratic presidential primary. Earlier this week, Sanders won the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary.

The Tacoma rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m.