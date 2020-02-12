Rainy Thursday with scattered showers continuing into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The weather will be quiet Wednesday night, but rain returns Thursday.

Expect a soggy morning commute tomorrow, but the front looks to move through quickly by late morning so the precipitation tapers off in the lowlands and drops several inches of snow in the mountains.

Valentine’s Day sees a few showers, but the steady heavier rain looks to hold off until Friday after dinnertime.

Saturday looks pretty soggy, but the steady rain tapers off into on/off passing showers late Saturday into Sunday. And we're optimistically looking that we could see dry weather again Sunday afternoon that could hold into the first 2/3rds of the Presidents Day holiday.

Overall, not too bad considering how wet we were for the first week of this month. Historically, February is our fifth wettest month of the year.