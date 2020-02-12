Kshama Sawant facing ethics charges over Tax Amazon campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The city's elections watchdog has charged Councilwoman Kshama Sawant with violating the law by using her office to promote a potential ballot measure that would tax Amazon and other large companies to pay for things like affordable housing.

The Seattle Times reports the charges against Sawant were filed Monday. The Ethics and Elections Commission accuses Sawant of breaking two laws when her office posted links on her official council website directing people to information on the Tax Amazon campaign.

One law forbids the use of city resources to promote ballot measures, and the other prohibits using city resources for non-city purposes.

In a statement Tuesday, Sawant described the matter as a misunderstanding and said her office has changed its operations to ensure compliance moving ahead. The socialist won a third term in November following efforts by Amazon and other business interests to oust her.