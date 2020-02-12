Judge rejects most of challenge to Tim Eyman’s $30 car tab measure

A King County Superior Court judge has rejected most of a legal challenge to Tim Eyman’s Initiative 976.

Judge Marshall Ferguson on Wednesday said King County and a coalition of Washington cities had failed to carry the heavy burden of demonstrating that the $30 car tab measure was unconstitutional on most of their claims.

However, the judge reserved judgments on two issues: whether the initiative unlawfully impairs the contracting authority of the city of Burien, and on whether a requirement that car valuations be based on Kelley Blue Book values illegally favors a private company.

Officials say the measure would gut transportation budgets.

Despite the judge ruling mostly in favor of Eyman’s voter-approved initiative, the ruling states that “the preliminary injunction barring I-976 from going into effect shall remain in place until further order of the Court.”