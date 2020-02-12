Special Election: Check the latest results here

Bill to allow sports betting advances to state House floor

Posted 10:19 AM, February 12, 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The chance to bet on sporting events is a step closer to reality in Washington state after a House appropriations committee approved a bill allowing tribal casinos to accept such bets.

The committee voted 25-7 on Tuesday to send the bill to the full House for a vote before the session ends on March 13.

The issue would also have to pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.

The House bill is sponsored by state Rep. Strom Peterson, D-Edmonds, who told The Seattle Times on Tuesday evening that he hoped to move forward quickly.

Floor votes in both branches of the Legislature require a 60% majority to pass gambling-expansion laws.

