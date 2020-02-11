Woman shot, killed in Lakewood home invasion

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- A reported robbery and shooting is now a homicide investigation after firefighters found a woman dead inside a Lakewood apartment.
Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler said officers responded about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday to Union Crest Apartments in the 14900 block of Union Avenue SW.
A man called 911 and said his 36-year-old daughter was shot during a robbery, and that firefighters found her dead.
Her father said two men entered the apartment to rob the people inside.
One of the suspects with a gun was in the father's room, while the other man was in another room with his daughter, he told police.
He then heard a gunshot, and the suspects fled on foot.
Police haven't identified a motive, nor have they identified the woman who was shot and killed.