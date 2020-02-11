WNEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: A Standard Poodle named Siba wins Best in Show during the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show on February 11, 2020 in New York City. The 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show brings more than 200 breeds and varieties of dog into New York City for the the competition which began Saturday and ends Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden with the naming of this year's Best in Show.(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Westminster Dog Show’s ‘Best in Show Award’ goes to Siba, a standard poodle
Siba was chosen from seven finalists in front of a cheering crowd at Madison Square Garden.
The other dogs that made the final round were Hound category — Bourbon, a whippet; Toy — Bono, a Havanese; Herding — Conrad, a Shetland sheepdog, Sporting — Daniel, a golden retriever; Terrier — Vinny, a wire fox terrier.
Bourbon won Reserve Best in Show.
Nearly 3,000 dogs from around the world entered the competition.
In 2019, the winner was a wire fox terrier named King.