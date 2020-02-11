Sydney’s heaviest rain in 30 years put out bush fires that have been burning for months

Posted 8:15 AM, February 11, 2020, by

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 10: A submerged car is seen on a bridge over the Nepean River at Cobbitty on February 10, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Heavy rainfall over the weekend has seen dam levels in greater Sydney rise to above 60 per cent. Warragamba Dam, which accounts for about 80 per cent of Sydney's water storage, received a year's worth of water over the past two days, rising 17.7 per cent to sit at 60.7 per cent on Monday. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

Heavy rainfall in Australia’s New South Wales has forced the evacuation of several towns and the closure of more than 50 schools, but also extinguished some of the persistent bush fires that have devastated the state.

The country’s Bureau of Meteorology said the region has seen more than 200 millimeters (7.9 inches) of rainfall in the past 24 hours. In Sydney, preliminary information from the bureau showed that 391.6 millimeters (15.4 inches) of rain fell over the past four days — the city’s heaviest rainfall since 1990.

Scores of schools were temporarily closed by the Department of Education in New South Wales on Monday because of heavy flooding. The Bureau of Meteorology also issued a number of warnings for heavy rains, wind and further flooding on Monday.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service tweeted Monday, however, that the rains have helped to extinguish over 30 fires since Friday, describing it as the “most positive news we’ve had in some time.” Some of these blazes have been burning for months.

According to New South Wales Rural Fire Service media officer James Morris, the torrential rain helped put out the Currowan fire on Saturday. That particular fire burned 499,621 hectares of land over 74 days.

Morris said the ongoing rain was expected to put out the five remaining uncontrolled fires in the state.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.