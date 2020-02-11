Skeletal remains found in Marysville identified as Everett man missing since 2018

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Human skeletal remains found Sunday (Feb. 9) in Marysville have been identified as a 24-year-old Everett man who’s been missing since January 2018, his family confirms.

Jacob Hilkin disappeared Jan. 23, 2018, after a night out with friends at the Tulalip Casino.

The morning of January 23, 2018, it is believed Hilkin left the casino to walk to a nearby bus stop to head home.

Hilkin was contacted by police in a camp located behind Quil Ceda Village around 10:20 that morning. When police spoke to Hilkin there was no reason to believe he was in danger of any kind. Police witnessed Hilkin leaving the camp and walking south on 27th Avenue NE.

That was the last time police or family members saw Hilkin.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, a resident building a motorcycle track near the 7900 block of 31st Avenue NE in Marysville located the remains in a wooded area and called 911.

The death does not appear to be suspicious in nature, but detectives are still investigating.