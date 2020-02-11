Special Election: Check the latest results here

Pierce Co. bank robbery suspect claimed to have bomb, sheriff’s office says

Posted 9:27 PM, February 11, 2020, by and , Updated at 09:35PM, February 11, 2020
PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Pierce County Sheriff's detectives need your help to identify a man accused of robbing a bank Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:48 p.m., officials say the suspect robbed the Chase Bank branch located inside the Fred Meyer store on Meridian Avenue in South Hill.

The suspect entered the store carrying a black backpack and a softshell briefcase, approached the bank counter and showed the teller a note stating that he was armed with a bomb and demanding cash, then took the money and fled the bank on foot.

If you have any information on who this bank robbery suspect is please send a private message through the Pierce County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the 'P3 Tips' app on your smartphone.

