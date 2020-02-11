Man struck, killed in Federal Way hit-and-run

Posted 7:49 AM, February 11, 2020, by
Data pix.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Federal Way overnight, and the driver who hit him fled the scene.

Commander Kurt Schwan with Federal Way PD said a passerby called police about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday and reported a man lying in the roadway in the 1100 block of SW Dash Point Road with a serious head injury.

Responding officers found the 67-year-old man had died after being struck by a vehicle.

Police said they don't have any information about a potential suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.