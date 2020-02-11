Man struck, killed in Federal Way hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Federal Way overnight, and the driver who hit him fled the scene.

Commander Kurt Schwan with Federal Way PD said a passerby called police about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday and reported a man lying in the roadway in the 1100 block of SW Dash Point Road with a serious head injury.

Responding officers found the 67-year-old man had died after being struck by a vehicle.

Police said they don't have any information about a potential suspect. The investigation is ongoing.