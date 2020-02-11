Landslide danger continues for Fall City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FALL CITY, Wash. -- The ground under 356th Drive SE in Fall City continues to move very slowly. The road is split in half, and King County has now placed a weight restriction to prohibit heavy commercial trucks from using it.

Early Tuesday morning, road crews discovered the crack widened about half an inch. On Monday, the road spread 3 inches, prompting emergency evacuations for nearly 80 homes. Evacuation orders are now voluntary for homes north of the slide, but many residents are choosing to stay put.

"It's a little frightening, it's a little frightening, but if they're letting people pass through, then I'm sure there's a degree of safety, so I'm not too worried about it," said Fall City resident Glenda Bivens.

King County is now focusing their attention on the heavy rains on the way next week, saying it may advance the slide and potentially wash out the road. Officials are now recommending nearby residents leave their homes by Monday before it's too late.

A Red Cross shelter is open at Snoqualmie Valley Alliance Church to help anyone impacted by evacuations. The shelter can accommodate about 50 people.

Volunteers say no one has dropped by, but with more rain on the way, they're ready to help.

"We have hot food available for people that come by and we have hot coffee. So if you're tired, or you need a place to stay, or need someone to express your frustration of the uncertainty of the situation, come talk to us and we'll try to help you out," said Bob Tykulsaer with the American Red Cross.

A soils expert is expected to access the slide this week.