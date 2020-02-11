CenturyLink Field goes cashless, will accept only debit, credit and prepaid cards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- CenturyLink Field has transitioned to cashless operations for sales transactions at the stadium, the CenturyLink Field Event Center and WAMU Theater.

All concessions, retail and on-site parking will now only accept credit, debit and prepaid cards.

The decision to go cashless stems from the success that other stadiums and event centers have seen with a cashless model, stadium officials said. The move is expected to speed up lines during events.