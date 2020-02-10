Two die in East Olympia mobile home fire

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Firefighters who responded to a mobile home fire in East Olympia Sunday night found two people dead inside the home.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded about 8:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of 83rd Avenue SE in East Olympia.

Firefighters found two people dead inside — a 79-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman — as they extinguished the flames.

The two victims are related.

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information yet. There’s no word on the victims’ names or how the fire started.