× The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson, is training to be the first fourth-generation WWE wrestler

18-year-old Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is planning to follow in the footsteps of her dad, grandfather and great-grandfather.

The WWE Network announced Monday that the teen has begun training to be a WWE Superstar at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Johnson responded to the news on Instagram shortly after WWE, writing, “To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said ‘this will be my life one day’, this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this.”

Her mother, Dany Garcia, posted a response on Instagram as well.

“While the legacy of the family may be your platform, your future will be uniquely yours to earn,” Garcia wrote to her daughter.

Her father, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is the first third-generation wrestler in WWE history, according to his WWE Superstar biography.

Her grandfather, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, was a trailblazer. He was one of the two first African American World Tag Team Champions in WWE’s history. He died in January at age 75.

Her great-grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, started this dynasty of talented wrestlers. The Rock inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008, according to the organization’s website.

Her coaches say Johnson is making her family proud.

“Simone is a wonderful girl,” WWE Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato said in a statement. “She’s like a sponge, it’s pretty amazing. She knows what it takes to succeed and all the hard work and sacrifice that goes into it. I wouldn’t have expected anything less.”