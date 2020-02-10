SR 410 reopens at Enumclaw, Crystal Mountain hoping to open Tuesday for skiing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENUMCLAW, Wash. -- State transportation officials reopened SR 410 on Monday after a four-day closure because of mudslides.

The highway had been closed since Thursday morning when the first mudslide was reported. Several more mudslides happened in the days to follow, one of which brought down power lines and trees.

"Crews will continue monitoring and clearing ditches, so please slow down and expect alternating traffic at times," a WSDOT official said.

Crystal Mountain Ski Resort was forced to close until the highway was able to reopen. The resort planned to be back open for skiing and snowboarding on Tuesday, Feb. 11.