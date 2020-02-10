× SR 169 still closed in Maple Valley after Cedar River flooding

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — State Route169 remains closed in Maple Valley after the Cedar River flooded on Friday. It’s shut down from 196th Ave SE to SE 231st St.

Daniel Anderson owns a welding business not too far from the closure.

“I haven’t been able to work. Just shut off the electricity and wait for the water to recede because everything’s gotta dry out, can’t weld in that,” said Anderson.

Anderson has been welding in Maple Valley for 16 years and he was shocked to see his business underwater.

“I didn’t think there would be this much water when I got here. It was overnight and my heart just sank, like oh my goodness,” said Anderson.

He says he has lived through several floods in the area, but nothing like this.

“This is the worst. 1996 and 2009 were the other two major floods but this one here is pretty deep. Last Saturday it was up to the speed limit sign. This is pretty bad,” said Anderson.

WSDOT says there is no estimated time frame of when the highway will reopen.

Moderate flooding is occurring with the Cedar River near Landsburg and it’s expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow.