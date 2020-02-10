Seattle police searching for man who attacked woman, wrapped cord around her neck

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man who attacked a woman by wrapping a cord around her neck last month.

According to Seattle police, the woman was walking on S. College St. near 15th Ave. S. in the Beacon Hill neighborhood when the man approached her from behind. The suspect wrapped a cord around her neck, she started screaming and managed to escape. She ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

The suspect ran east on College St., police said. He is described as between 18 and 25 years old, about 5′ 6″ tall and was wearing all black. Detectives released a sketch of the suspect on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 206-684-5575 or 911.