Residents in dozens of homes near Fall City urged to evacuate due to landslide danger

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Residents of about 56 homes near Fall City were advised to evacuate because of landslide danger that could block access to their community.

King County Emergency Management sent out reverse 911 calls at 2:30 p.m. Monday — via voice call, email and text — to residents who were urged to evacuate. They said the affected area is around 356th Dr. SE near Fall City, off of SR 202.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking residents to leave the area voluntarily,” Emergency Management wrote in a tweet. “Access may be cut off at any time.”

Officials said they feared a landslide could damage the road. If that were to happen, anyone who lives on the other side would be forced to shelter in place until it could be cleared.

“King County will have a soils expert on scene Tuesday to evaluate next steps. There is no estimate for when the land movement may stabilize.”

The King County Roads Department planned to hold a news conference at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.