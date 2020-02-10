Concrete wall collapses on man in Auburn, burying him in dirt and rock

AUBURN, Wash. — A man in his 40s is in stable condition after part of a concrete wall collapsed, burying the man to his waist in dirt and rock.

According to the Valley Regional Fire Authority, it happened about 10:40 a.m. Monday at Kersey Way SE and Evergreen Way SE in Auburn.

The man was conscious and talking when crews arrived, but they had to use an excavator to remove a 1,400-pound block that was impeding the rescue.

The man was placed on a backboard and gently guided out of the trench.

Paramedics warmed him to stave off hypothermia and then took him to Harborview Medical Center.

