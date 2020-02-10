Blitz the Seahawks mascot will make special Valentine’s Day delivery to your favorite 12

Posted 10:43 AM, February 10, 2020, by
Data pix.

SEATTLE -- Is your sweetie the ultimate 12? Then BLITZ the Seahawks mascot has the ultimate fan package for you.

The beloved mascot will make a personal Valentine's delivery.

According to the Seahawks website, for $250, the BLITZ Valentine's Day Delivery includes:

  • (1) Heart shaped Box of Valentine's Chocolates from See's Candies
  • (1) Dozen Red Roses from Safeway
  • An autographed photo of BLITZ
  • A photo with BLITZ at the delivery
  • A personalized Valentine's Day card from you to your special someone

For $300, the MVP BLITZ Valentine's Day Delivery upgrade includes the above, as well as:

  • a Commemorative "BE MINE" or "I LOVE YOU" football

Click here for more information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.