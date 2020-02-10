Blitz the Seahawks mascot will make special Valentine’s Day delivery to your favorite 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Is your sweetie the ultimate 12? Then BLITZ the Seahawks mascot has the ultimate fan package for you.

The beloved mascot will make a personal Valentine's delivery.

According to the Seahawks website, for $250, the BLITZ Valentine's Day Delivery includes:

(1) Heart shaped Box of Valentine's Chocolates from See's Candies

(1) Dozen Red Roses from Safeway

An autographed photo of BLITZ

A photo with BLITZ at the delivery

A personalized Valentine's Day card from you to your special someone

For $300, the MVP BLITZ Valentine's Day Delivery upgrade includes the above, as well as:

a Commemorative "BE MINE" or "I LOVE YOU" football

