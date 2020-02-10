Blitz the Seahawks mascot will make special Valentine’s Day delivery to your favorite 12

SEATTLE -- Is your sweetie the ultimate 12? Then BLITZ the Seahawks mascot has the ultimate fan package for you.
The beloved mascot will make a personal Valentine's delivery.
According to the Seahawks website, for $250, the BLITZ Valentine's Day Delivery includes:
- (1) Heart shaped Box of Valentine's Chocolates from See's Candies
- (1) Dozen Red Roses from Safeway
- An autographed photo of BLITZ
- A photo with BLITZ at the delivery
- A personalized Valentine's Day card from you to your special someone
For $300, the MVP BLITZ Valentine's Day Delivery upgrade includes the above, as well as:
- a Commemorative "BE MINE" or "I LOVE YOU" football
