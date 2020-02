This week on “The Divide”: After President Donald Trump’s acquittal and a disastrous caucus in Iowa, are Democrats having a bad couple weeks? The chair of Washington’s Democratic Party joins us to discuss as the state looks aead to its March 10 primary.

Plus: Viewers weigh in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up a copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address.

Also: Are voters leading politicians in a race to the bottom?

Watch the full episode here: