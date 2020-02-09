× Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Police arrested a 29-year-old man after a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Everett.

According to Everett police, officers were called around 6:15 a.m. to the scene of a crash near Evergreen Way and Madison St.

Officers found a pickup truck and an SUV had collided in the northbound lanes. A man in his 50s inside of a pickup truck died at the scene.

A tip from a witness led officers to Elm St. where they arrested the suspected driver of the SUV. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail for investigation of vehicular homicide.

Investigators said they believe alcohol and speed were both factors. Detectives are still investigating.