We want to introduce you to a gorgeous three-year-old Malamue-Malinois-Husky mix named Red! He is a sweet and playful boy that is looking for his forever home. If you think Red is the dog for you, you can head to the Washington Alaskan Malamute Adoption League's website and get in contact with the staff there, they will help get you in touch with Red so you can visit him at his current foster home.
Limelight Pet Project: Meet Red
