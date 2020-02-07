Violent pot shop robbers wanted in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Take a look at these photos from an armed robbery one week ago in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle. There are two suspects inside and a third in a Nissan Xterra working as the getaway driver. But it's how the terror armed with the handgun treated a woman working at the shop that is so infuriating.

"These guys are nothing but bullies," said Retired Seattle Police Robbery Detective Myrle Carner. "You watch this video. They're gonna come into the shop. One of them has a mask with a money sign on the front of it. We call it the money man. The smaller suspect's armed and you watch him closely. You see him actually shove the victim around, shoves the gun into her neck. You see him, pushes her several times. It's a wonder the gun didn't go off. The other guy just nonchalantly loads up thousands of dollars worth of marijuana stuff, puts them in a garbage sack that he actually brought with them. He's even collecting stuff as he's going out, dropping stuff all over the floor. They got a pretty good hit, cash out of the till plus all the marijuana paraphernalia and so forth. It tells me they're not gonna stop. Hopefully, hopefully, nobody gets injured in the future but these guys are armed and they're certainly dangerous."

As they ran out, they startled a customer and ran to a white Nissan Xterra driven by a third suspect. It was last seen going northbound on 5th Ave. NW.

Both suspects are described by police as black, the taller of the two around 5'9" and 20 to 26 years old. The shorter one between 19 and 23 years old between 5'6" and 5'7". There is no description of the getaway driver.

If you can identify either of them or tell detectives who was driving the Nissan Xterra or help locate that vehicle, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can remain anonymous by submitting tips to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).