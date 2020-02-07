Snow expected to blanket the Cascades this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service predicts heavy snowfall Friday through Saturday in the Cascades impacting driving conditions along the passes.

The NWS said the Cascades could see about 12-18 inches of snowfall in a 24 hour period impacting Stevens Pass (US 2), Snoqualmie Pass (I-90), and White Pass (US 12).

Drivers at Snoqualmie Pass said conditions got messy quick along I-90.

“It started dumping snow when we were coming up and it was raining hard. So, we said lets get gas and keep trucking,” said Daniel McMillan.

WSDOT had a traction tires advisory for both eastbound and westbound I-90 Friday night.

Anyone who plans to drive through the passes is asked to check the driving conditions before hitting the road.