Police: Man dies in backseat of stolen vehicle after drive-by shooting in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in the backseat of a stolen vehicle.

According to Renton Police, the driver of the stolen vehicle called police about 8:50 p.m. Thursday and said he was driving northbound in the 300 block of Rainier Avenue South when multiple rounds were fired into the vehicle.

The driver said he drove north to Seattle after the shooting, then realized that his passenger was dead in the backseat.

Seattle Police responded to his 911 call in the 3900 block of South Othello Street. Seattle detectives notified Renton PD, and Renton investigators took over the case.

The victim’s name will be released by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Edwards at 425-430-7632.