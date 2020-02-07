Lloyd Rhodes: Sneaky serial robbery suspect wanted in several states identified as ‘Face Tape Bandit’ in Seattle case

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police and the FBI are working with a task force out of Denver to catch a serial armed robbery suspect that we dubbed ‘The Face Tape Bandit’ last September.

Surveillance video shows the suspect with black tape on his face and hat, who detectives have now identified as Lloyd Eugene Rhodes. Police say he threatened to shoot an employee at a movie theater during an armed robbery in the University District. He was there waiting and disguised as an employee. It’s the same MO police say he has used in 13 other robberies: Entering a business before it closes, hiding and then waiting until employees arrive the next day.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FBI's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force is calling him the 'Make Yourself at Home Bandit' and says Rhodes has hit 14 different restaurants, nightclubs and movie theaters in Denver, Iowa, Nebraska, Arizona, Tennessee, with the last known robbery in Saint Matthews, Kentucky on November 3rd, 2019.

"We don't think he's in the area, but he has contacts here and that's what we're after. Somebody here knows the exact location of this guy and that's who we want to talk to,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Lloyd Rhodes is 57 years old, 5’5” and weighs 185 pounds.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest and the FBI just raised the reward last week to $15,000 for information that leads to his capture. You can remain anonymous by submitting tips to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).