WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

A convicted felon is on the run in the Tri-Cities.

Kayla Monk is breaking probation on four separate convictions for possession of meth: The first in 2014, the second a year later, and two in 2017.

She also has domestic violence assault and multiple thefts on her rap sheet.

She’s 31 years old, 5’7” and weighs 150 pounds.

If you know where she’s hiding, call the Southeast Communications Center’s non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333.