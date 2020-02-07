Help ID bold thief who walked into store in Lacey and calmly stole mountain bike

WANTED IN LACEY —

Lacey Police are asking for the public’s help to identify this suspect who stole a bicycle from Joy Ride Bikes on Ruddell Rd. on January 20th.

“This is pretty brazen. You know that this guy has not only done this once. He’s done this multiple times and just with the smoothness of his actions on this occasion. He got right on the bike, rode off with it, knew how much it was, it was a $750 bike and we know that he’s doing this to more than one business. Looked like he was in his 20’s, thin build and with dark hair and we’ve never seen him before, so with your help, we’d like to identify him,” said Lacey Police Det. Jon Mason.

The bike was later found abandoned.

Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the City of Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333, or Crime Stoppers of the South Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) for a cash reward of up to $1,000.