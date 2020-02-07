Help ID bank robber in Tacoma who threatened to kill teller, people with a bomb

WANTED IN TACOMA —

Tacoma Police detectives are asking for your help to identify this bank robbery suspect.

At 11:25 a.m. on Friday December 20, 2019, he robbed the TAPCO Credit Union at 2802 6th Ave.

The suspect walked into the bank and showed the teller a note. “The note stated he had a bomb and if he was not given cash, he would kill people. The teller gave him the cash and he fled the business. This was very unusual behavior in the fact that the suspect claimed to have a bomb and he threatened to kill people. Obviously, we’re very concerned. We have really good pictures of this and we’re hoping that someone will be able to identify him and will call Crime Stoppers,” said Officer Wendy Haddow with Tacoma Police.

The suspect is in his 40’s, approximately 5’7” tall, with a stocky build. During the robbery he was seen wearing a black hooded jacket, dark pants, black boots, and a black and white plaid baseball hat.

If you know his name or can help officers locate him, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. It is anonymous. Call 1-800-223-TIPS (8477) or submit the info through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free.