Heart Health Month: National Wear Red Day

SEATTLE -- Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer in men and women.

Women are more susceptible to heart disease and have different symptoms than men.

That's why on Feb. 7, millions of people will help raise awareness by participating in National Wear Red Day. They're going red for women.

“It rarely is a sharp, stabbing. It is more likely to be a deep pressure and ache," said Dr. Mariko Harper, a cardiologist with Virginia Mason. "And while men and women are both more likely to present with chest discomfort, women are also more likely to present with atypical symptoms. Sometimes, this feels like nausea or sudden heart burn when they’ve never had heartburn before. Sometimes they feel dizzy, extremely short of breath, and sometimes, the discomfort isn’t in the chest, but it could be in the upper abdomen, in the jaw, in the neck area, upper arms, and radiating down the arms.”

Dr. Harper says a young age for cardiovascular disease is younger than 55 years old for men and younger than 65 years old for women.

Seek urgent medical attention if you think you may be having a heart attack.

We're taking our health to hear here at Q13, taking steps to prevent heart disease. And you can too! Add a healthy habit or drop an unhealthy one for the month of February. It can be big or small. Share your journey using the #Q13HeartChallenge hashtag.

We can't wait to see your progress!