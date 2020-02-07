× Famed Seattle eatery pays $483,000 in wage theft case

SEATTLE — A venerable restaurant in Pike Place Market has agreed to pay $483,000 to settle wage theft allegations.

The Seattle Office of Labor Standards announced the settlement with Lowell’s Restaurant on Thursday.

Officials said the restaurant, which has been open in one of the city’s top tourist attractions since 1957, failed to provide meal breaks to some workers, failed to provide rest breaks to most workers, and failed to consistently provide sick and safe leave time as required by city ordinance.

The workers are getting about $482,000 of the settlement, with a little more than $1,000 going to the city.

The restaurant’s management did not immediately return an email seeking comment.