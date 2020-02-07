Check the latest school closures & delays
Track rain and get severe weather alerts with the free Q13 News app

Famed Seattle eatery pays $483,000 in wage theft case

Posted 7:42 AM, February 7, 2020, by and

Pike Place Public Market sign (Q13 News photo)

SEATTLE — A venerable restaurant in Pike Place Market has agreed to pay $483,000 to settle wage theft allegations.

The Seattle Office of Labor Standards announced the settlement  with Lowell’s Restaurant on Thursday.

Officials said the restaurant, which has been open in one of the city’s top tourist attractions since 1957, failed to provide meal breaks to some workers, failed to provide rest breaks to most workers, and failed to consistently provide sick and safe leave time as required by city ordinance.

The workers are getting about $482,000 of the settlement, with a little more than $1,000 going to the city.

The restaurant’s management did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.