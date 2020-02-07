Dozens of roads closed as flooding continues in western Washington

SEATTLE — From Snohomish County to down south in Thurston County, road closures are causing even more headaches for flooded areas in western Washington.
Q13 traffic reporter Adam Gehrke breaks down the most problematic roadways for the Friday morning commute.
ROAD CLOSURES
FORECAST
We've got one more wet weather system before we finally see a break in the deluge. After Friday evening's rain, we'll start to dry out.
Scattered showers taper overnight into the first part of Saturday. By mid-morning, even those look to dissipate. The sun could emerge by Saturday afternoon. We'll be cooler and blustery on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday and Monday look to start chilly with areas of fog but otherwise dry with some nice afternoon sunshine.
Flooding rivers will crest and begin to go back to within their banks. Next week some spotty passing showers and some sun too, but nothing too stormy or soaking. Temps next week look back to normal too, with highs and lows near the February norms of 49 and 37.
