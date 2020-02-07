Crystal Mountain to remain closed Saturday because of multiple mudslides on SR-410

CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN — One of the area’s most popular spots for skiing and other winter sports will remain closed Saturday amid winter flooding that has caused multiple mudslides on SR-410.

Crystal Mountain representatives said on Twitter that the ski resort would remain closed while crews work to clear the slides.

The highway has been closed since Thursday morning when the first mudslide was reported. There have since been two mudslides reported in the area, one of which bringing down power lines and trees.

Landslides have been reported in several spots across western Washington as heavy rains hammered the region and caused widespread flooding in Snohomish County, east and southeast King County, parts of Pierce County and along the Nisqually River in Thurston County.

Flood warnings have been lifted for many areas, but standing water remains and dozens of roads remained closed Friday morning.

Here are some pictures of a new slide on SR 410 and MP 38. Sgt. Zimmer was kind enough to send these pics. SR 410 still closed. Follow @wsdot_traffic for updates on the closure. pic.twitter.com/vrb4ZaMOyp — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 7, 2020

FORECAST

There’s another round of rain coming in before we finally see a break in the deluge. After Friday evening’s rain, we’ll start to dry out.

Scattered showers taper overnight into the first part of Saturday. By mid-morning, even those look to dissipate. The sun could emerge by Saturday afternoon. We’ll be cooler and blustery on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday and Monday look to start chilly with areas of fog but otherwise dry with some nice afternoon sunshine.

Flooding rivers will crest and begin to go back to within their banks. Next week some spotty passing showers and some sun too, but nothing too stormy or soaking. Temps next week look back to normal too, with highs and lows near the February norms of 49 and 37.