Water rising quickly around homes, vehicles in Issaquah as creek reaches flood stage

ISSAQUAH, Wash. -- Sandbags aren't stopping the Issaquah Creek from overflowing into streets and parking lots, flooding vehicles at an apartment complex as heavy rains continue and the water keeps on rising.

Issaquah Creek is at stage 4 flood level, higher than it was the last time the same apartment complex on Newport Way was flooded.

This is along Newport Way in Issaquah. Road closed as Issaquah Creek spills over into street and parking lots. Rising quickly, already several feet deep. #wawx pic.twitter.com/8SuviTMiVp — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) February 6, 2020

As of Thursday morning, Issaquah Creek was at 12 feet and rising. It's not expected to crest until Thursday afternoon.

The creek runs along Front Street, Issaquah's downtown core.

Cars trapped under water in this Issaquah parking lot. Issaquah Creek rising too fast here. At Phase 4 flood alert which means significant flooding and we’re seeing it along Newport Way right now. #wawx pic.twitter.com/HGB6RVJ03L — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) February 6, 2020

Sandbags are available for residents, but Q13 News crews are seeing floodwaters easily toppling the sandbags that are already out there.

Sandboags aren’t keeping rising waters back at this apartment complex in Issaquah. Major flooding under way here. pic.twitter.com/nbPV2LLoHi — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) February 6, 2020

Flooding isn't the only concern in western Washington over the next few days. Heavy rains on top of already saturated ground are causing multiple landslides, and that risk continues for the next couple of days.

Here’s a look at Issaquah-Hobart rd this morning. Debris from overflowed culvert covers the wet pavement. pic.twitter.com/UrMGC6l8IN — KC Road Services (@kcroads) February 6, 2020

A mile-long stretch of Northeast Novelty Hill Road in the Redmond-Duvall area was closed Tuesday night and much of Wednesday due to a landslide.

Another overnight slide was reported Wednesday night and early Thursday morning along Ames Lake Road near Redmond. It was closed at 1:50 a.m. Thursday but had reopened by 4 a.m.

A second landslide was reported this morning near SR 202 (Redmond-Fall City Road) off of 208th Ave. King County DOT Crews were quickly removing debris from the slide.

Sandbags are available for King County residents at the following locations:

· Carnation: City of Carnation Public Works, 33100 N.E. 45th St., Carnation; Sandbags and sand are available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

· Fall City: King County Roads facility, 33719 S.E. 44th Pl., Fall City; Open 24/7, self-service, limited to 25 sandbag per vehicle.

· North Bend: City of North Bend Public Works Shops, 1155 E. North Bend Way, North Bend; Sandbags and sand available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Self-service, shovels available. Check in with the office before bagging.

· Snoqualmie: City of Snoqualmie, Railroad Ave S.E. and S.E. King St. Snoqualmie; Call Snoqualmie Public Works (425) 831-4919 for an appointment to pick up sand and sandbags. During a flood call the Emergency Operations Center 425-888-5911 for sandbags.

· Black Diamond: King County Roads Facility, 20827 S.E. Auburn Black Diamond Rd., Black Diamond; Open 24/7, self-service, limited to 25 sandbags per vehicle.

· Kent: City of Kent, Russell Road Park between Russell Rd. and S. 240th St. Kent, N.E. corner of parking lot; Self-service sandbags and sand are available, bring your own shovel.

· Renton: King County Roads Facility, 155 Monroe Ave N.E., Renton; Open 24/7, self-service, limited to 25 sandbag per vehicle.

· Skykomish: King County Roads Facility, 74212 Old Cascade Hwy Skykomish; Open 24/7, self-service, limited to 25 sandbag per vehicle.

Click here for more information.