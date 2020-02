ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Nobody was hurt when a tree fell on a car Thursday night on SR 18, just west of Issaquah-Hobart Road.

According to the Washington State Patrol, all eastbound lanes of SR 18 were blocked as of 7:45 p.m. A tree fell onto a car with three people inside. None of them were hurt.

As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, it was unclear when eastbound SR 18 would reopen.

Just got on scene. Here are some pictures. No ETA on reopening the road yet. Tree struck one car. Luckily no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/dpyLr2LcAm — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 7, 2020

47.500469 -122.022240