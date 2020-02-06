Thurston County mother booked on murder charge after 3-month-old’s death ruled homicide

THURSTON COUNTY — A 42-year-old woman has been jailed on a murder charge after the coroner ruled her 3-month-old daughter’s death is a homicide.

Details are scarce, but the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said detectives responded on Jan. 28 to a home in the 1800 block of Carpenter Road SE, where the mom said she found the baby dead in her bed.

The cause of death was not immediately known, but investigators pieced together more information as the Thurston County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide, though the sheriff’s office did not say how the infant died.

Her mother is facing a second-degree murder charge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.