Standing water causing problems on two major roads out of Maple Valley

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. -- Maple Valley residents could be somewhat stranded if water from the Cedar River continues to overflow onto SR-169 at Cedar Grove Road.

SR-169 at Cedar Grove Road is flooding, and Issaquah-Hobart Road is closed because of high water as the Cedar River reaches stage 4 flood level.

The King County Flood Warning Center has issued a Phase 4 flood alert for the Cedar River, with significant widespread flood possible – including road closures – within the floodplain east of Renton. A Phase 3 flood alert has been issued for the Tolt River, with moderate flooding possible upstream of Carnation.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the Cedar River at Landsburg was flowing at 5,102 cubic feet per second (CFS), slightly higher than the Phase 4 flood alert threshold of 5,000 CFS, and the highest flows on the Cedar River since January 2009.

At this flood level, numerous road closures are possible along the Cedar River, including roads that provide access to neighborhoods where residents have no alternative routes.

The Flood Warning Center, which opened at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, is also monitoring severe flooding along Issaquah Creek; moderate flooding on the Green River; and minor flooding on the Snoqualmie and White rivers.

Issaquah Creek remains at a Phase 4 flood alert level, with significant flooding along the creek in the City of Issaquah. Multiple road closures have been identified, and sandbagging efforts have been underway since the evening of Feb. 5.

Water levels continue to rise on the Green River, which has been at a Phase 3 flood alert since about midnight on Feb. 6. At these flows, flooding can occur in numerous locations upstream of Auburn and in the lower Mill Creek Basin.

For the Tolt River, which has been at a Phase 3 flood alert since about 5 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, floodwaters could begin to come across Tolt River Road Northeast, with increased seepage along the south bank levee.

The White and Snoqualmie rivers remain at Phase 2 flood alert levels, with minor flooding possible in low-lying areas along those rivers.

King County Flood patrol crews spent the night monitoring conditions along the Tolt River and Issaquah Creek. Flood patrols will be in the field again today to check river levees and overall flood conditions along the Tolt, Snoqualmie and Green rivers.

The Flood Warning Center will remain open as long as flood conditions persist. Employees will monitor stream gauges and weather reports and will provide updated information on river conditions as necessary. Real-time river level information is available online.

Reach the Flood Warning Center at 206-296-8200 or 1-800-945-9263. Interpreter assistance in multiple languages is available.

Questions or assistance with flooding on smaller streams or urban drainage problems can be called in to 206-477-4811 during business hours, or 206-477-8100 after hours or on weekends.

Problems on County maintained roads can be reported by calling 206-477-8100 or 1-800-KC-ROADS.