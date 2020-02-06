Nisqually Delta area residents urged to evacuate

THURSTON COUNTY — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents in the Nisqually Delta area to evacuate now before Tacoma Power increases the water flow from the LaGrande Dam in Eatonville.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tacoma Power will increase the flow to 17,000 cubic feet per second by 1 p.m. Peak river height is expected by 4 p.m.

Residents living near Nisqually Delta, Durgin Road, Kuhlman Road, and Nisqually Cut-Off Road are urged to evacuate. Thurston County Emergency Management says there are 700-1,000 people who live in the evacuation zone.

Thurston County deputies will be out in the area assisting with evacuations, and shelter locations will be announced soon.

The Lacey Fire Department urges residents to abide by the following:

STAY AWAY from the river.

Don’t drive through flooded areas.

Follow evacuation notices.

“Don’t be a statistic,” Lacey Fire said on its Twitter page.

Residents can monitor river levels here.

Widespread flooding has been reported from Snohomish County to East King County as heavy rains hammer western Washington.

In Issaquah, the Issaquah Creek is at stage 4 flood level and has turned parking lots and roadways into fast-flowing rivers. Maple Valley residents are somewhat stranded, as Issaquah-Hobart Road and SR-169 (Maple Valley Highway) at Cedar Grove Road are closed because of floodwaters from the Cedar River.

Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a state of emergency for 19 counties as floods and winter weather continue.

The proclamation affects Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum and Whatcom Counties.