Hundreds of RVs waiting to be explored at this weekend’s Seattle RV Show

SEATTLE - Deals, seminars, and hundreds of RVs can be explored at this weekend's Seattle RV Show at CenturyLink Field Event Center.

Gary Bunzer, known as "The RV Doctor," gave us a sneak peek before the event opened its doors to the public. The popular speaker is presenting on several topics including campground safety, exterior RV care, and the 10 RV Facts of Life.

Other noteworthy speakers presenting at this weekend's show include fulltime RVer Bryan Appleby, along with Shari Galiardi and David "Hutch" Hutchison, who live and travel in their 72-square-foot vintage trailer.

More than 20 Northwest dealers will be on site with over 500 vehicles that customers can use to comparison shop, plan their next excursion and more.

The Seattle RV Show opens Thursday, February 6, at 11 a.m. and runs through Sunday at 5 p.m. Free parking is offered when purchasing tickets in advance on their website.

