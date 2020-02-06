Healthy Living: Cruciferous vegetables can reawaken potent tumor suppressor

SEATTLE, Wash., — We have always known we should be eating our vegetables. Now, that’s even more important. A study reveals cruciferous vegetables like kale and broccoli can actually suppress the development of cancer!

The Harvard study found these veggies contain a molecule called “Indole-3-Carbinol” that inactivates the gene WWP1, which is known to play a role in a variety of common human cancers.

Dr. Drew Oliveira, senior executive medical director at Regence BlueShield says, “In cancer cells, in any cell, there are different genes that turn on turn off. There’s a cell that suppresses cancer. So, the cancer cells are very smart and they turn off that one gene...They were able to suppress, turn that gene back on, which will then inhibit the growth of the cancer cells.”

Dr. Oliveira says in order to get the same doses that you would need from the study a person would have to eat 6 pounds of broccoli, every day that has to be uncooked, most people aren’t going to do that.

The study has only been done on mice, and there is no word yet on when it will be tested on people.