Flood watch in effect for several Western Washington counties until Friday

SEATTLE — The National Weather Service reports a flood watch in effect until Friday in several Western Washington counties.

The flood watch impacts the following counties: Clallam, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, San Juan, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston.

The flood watch continues through the week until Friday.

A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding.

In Monroe, people said they were just getting over the impacts of the last storm.

“It can get pretty bad out here, and with this rainfall total it’s going to get even worse,” said Wes Stubbs.

Stubbs lives near the Skykomish River. He says this past week the flood waters from the river almost got all the way to his backyard.

Between Monroe and Sultan, areas of Ben Howard Road were beginning to flood, causing issues for some drivers.

King County opened its flood warning center Wednesday evening. Crews will monitor what could be widespread flooding through the area. The center will stay open as long as there are flood conditions.