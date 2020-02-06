Check the latest school closures & delays
Track rain and get severe weather alerts with the free Q13 News app

Five people were killed when a small plane crashed in Alaska

Posted 8:26 PM, February 6, 2020, by

Five people were killed when a commuter airplane crashed about 12 miles southwest of Tuntutuliak in Alaska, the Alaska State Troopers said.

Troopers in Bethel were “notified of an overdue Yute Air commuter aircraft that was traveling from Bethel to Kipnuk with one pilot and four passengers onboard,” the agency said.

A Blackhawk helicopter was dispatched Thursday afternoon from the Rescue Coordination Center and located the crash.

All victims were deceased, the agency said, adding it is trying to notify next of kin. The National Transportation Safety Board has also been notified, it said.

In a Facebook post, Yute Commuter Service said all flights are canceled Friday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.