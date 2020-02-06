Check the latest school closures & delays
Evergreen State Fairgrounds offering shelter for large animals during flooding

Posted 7:32 PM, February 6, 2020, by
MONROE, Wash. -- The Evergreen State Fairgrounds is offering emergency shelter for large animals affected by the recent flooding.

As of Thursday evening, there were 28 horses and two goats being stabled there with another 20 horses expected.

Jeremy Husby with Evergreen State Fairgrounds says they offer free help for the community to area residents and anyone needing assistance with their livestock.

They ask that you bring food for your animals.

If interested, please contact the caretaker for details at 425-508-1840. They also have the Information on the Evergreen State Fairgrounds website.

