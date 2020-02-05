Seattle Asian Art Museum set to reopen after $56 million renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - After a two-year renovation and expansion, the Seattle Asian Art Museum is set to reopen this weekend. Set in the city's picturesque Volunteer Park, the historic Art Deco-era museum underwent a $56 million renovation and expansion to more fully display one of the largest collections of Asian art in the nation. Their re-imagined collection is sorted by theme as opposed to geographic or chronological categories.

Pieces from all over Asia, including Vietnam to Iran and everywhere in between, fill the museum. Throughout the building themes of worship and celebration, clothing and identity, nature and power to birth and death are displayed for visitors of all ages.

Community spaces have been included in the redesigned museum that encourages visitors to get hands-on with art. These interactive touches allow school groups and families to immerse themselves into the art instead of just seeing it.

The Seattle Asian Art Museum is open to the public beginning on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. The community is encouraged to take advantage of three free days each month and free tours for public schools. More on the renewed space can be found on their website.

